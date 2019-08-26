Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $698 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $100 less last month. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $748 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $150 under our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $250.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony 42.5" 4K HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $475 with free shipping. That's $323 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $199.99 with free shipping, that's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 under the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now
ANTOnline via Google Express offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console in Jet Black for $349.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $314.99. With free shipping, that's $19 under our mention from two days ago, and within a buck of the best price we've ever seen. (It is the lowest price we could find now by $35. ) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sony 2.1-Channel 350-watt Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for the in-cart price of $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now
