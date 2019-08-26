New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sony XBR XBR55X800E 55" smarrt 4K UHD LED TV
$698 $1,098
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $698 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $100 less last month. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Android TV and built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
  • voice control
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR55X800E
