Best Buy · 45 mins ago
Sony Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$22 in cart $58
free shipping

That's a savings of $36 and less than we could find for a used pair. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • up to 20 hours of use per full charge
  • built in microphone
  • voice assistant compatible
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: WHCH400/B
  • Published 45 min ago
