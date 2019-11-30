Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones w/ Case & Stand
$70 $88
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen for a new pair, and $18 less than you'd pay for the headphones without any of the bundled goodies elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Beach Camera via Rakuten.
  • Coupon code "BF20" cuts the price.
Features
  • includes a Deco Gear case, stand, and microfiber cloth
  • up to 35 hours of music per charge
  • selectable active noise cancellation
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone & on-board controls
  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: WH-CH700N
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Sony Electronics
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register