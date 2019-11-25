Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$88 $198
free shipping

That's an all-time price low and $110 off list for these popular Sony headphones. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • up to 35 hours of music per charge
  • selectable active noise cancellation
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone & on-board controls
  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • available in Black or Blue
  • Model: WH-CH700N
Comments
