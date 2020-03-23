Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Sony Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones
$97 $100
free shipping

That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Use code "DNSNY" to get this discount.
Features
  • up to 30 hours of play time on a single charge
  • swiveling ear cups
  • built-in mic
  • Code "DNSNY"
  • Published 1 hr ago
