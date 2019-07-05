New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$253 $400
free shipping
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black bundled with the PhoneSuit Energy Core Studio 20,000mAh Portable Battery Pack and Knox Gear USB Bluetooth 4.0 Dongle Adapter for $298. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $253.30. That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for just the headphones and battery pack sold separately elsewhere. (For further comparison, most major retailers charge around $300 for just the headphones.) Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- 1.57" drivers
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.2
- active noise cancellation & Sense Engine smart listening
- Google Assistant button
- up to 38 hours of run-time per charge (up to 30 hours with noise cancelling)
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ends Today
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black
or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
eBay · 3 days ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (White pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by $27 today. Buy Now
Features
- up to eight hours of audio playback
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Dacom Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$19 $40
free shipping
Dacom Direct Store via Amazon offers its Dacom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "KHWA8YHB" to cut that to $19.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $21 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- up to 6 hours playtime per single charge
- charging case
- Model: 5647448334
Rakuten · 20 hrs ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones
$243 $279
free shipping
Discount Heaven via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones in Black or Silver for $285.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks that to $243.09. With free shipping, that's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (That is a low today by $36.)
Update: The price has dropped to $285 before coupon, $242.25 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $285 before coupon, $242.25 after. Buy Now
Features
- active noise cancellation
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa button
- rotating Alcantara earcups
- up to 20 hours of playback per charge
- carry case
- Model: 789564-0020
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console
$314 $400
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $314.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $60.) Buy Now
Features
- upgraded AMD Polaris GPU
- up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling
Newegg · 5 hrs ago
Sony 85" 4K Ultra HDR LED Smart TV
$3,199 $4,498
free shipping
NeweggFlash offers the Sony 85" Bravia 4K Ultra HDR LED Smart TV for $3,199 with free shipping. That's $500 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $799. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- active HDR with support for HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker
$23 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
Features
- extra bass
- handy strap
- IPX5 water-resistant rating
- measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
- up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$1,998 w/ $400 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 16GB hard drive
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports
Sign In or Register