New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones w/ 20,000mAh Power Bank
$253 $400
free shipping
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black bundled with the PhoneSuit Energy Core Studio 20,000mAh Portable Battery Pack and Knox Gear USB Bluetooth 4.0 Dongle Adapter for $298. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $253.30. That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for just the headphones and battery pack sold separately elsewhere. (For further comparison, most major retailers charge around $300 for just the headphones.) Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
  • 1.57" drivers
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • active noise cancellation & Sense Engine smart listening
  • Google Assistant button
  • up to 38 hours of run-time per charge (up to 30 hours with noise cancelling)
  • Model: WH-1000XM3
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Sony Electronics
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register