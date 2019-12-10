Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sony True Wireless Headphones
$80 $277
free shipping

That's $9 under our November mention and is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Focus Camera via eBay
  • digital noise cancelling
  • battery life of up to 9-hours
  • hard carrying case with battery
  • built-in mic
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: WF-1000X
