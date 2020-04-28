Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sony SRS-XB501G Wireless Speaker
$150 $300
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • compatible w/ Google Assistant
  • up to 16-hour battery
  • built-in handle and tripod mount
  • extra bass
  • Model: SRS-XB501G
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register