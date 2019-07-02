New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$23 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
Features
- extra bass
- handy strap
- IPX5 water-resistant rating
- measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
- up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
Dell Home · 9 hrs ago
JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker
$65 $200
free shipping
Dell Home offers the JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker for $64.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $135 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4-microphone array
- 40Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 10 hours' playtime
Dell Small Business · 5 hrs ago
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Smart Speaker
$70 $180
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Ultimate Ears Blast Portable WiFi Bluetooth Speaker in Blue for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $10. (Most stores charge $180.) Buy Now
Features
- two 1.4" active drivers, 3.2" and 1.5" passive radiators
- voice control via Amazon Alexa
- up to 12 hours of music per charge
- waterproof at 3.3 feet for 30 minutes
Amazon · 6 days ago
Meidong Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$13 $30
free shipping
Meidong Official Direct via Amazon offers the Meidong Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "UDUEA8AB" to cut that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity
- aluminum shell
- built-in mic
- up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge (at 2/3 volume)
- Model: MD-2110
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
$42 $70
free shipping
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $69.99. Coupon code "Q4YFXKS6" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- up to 40-hours play time on single charge
- Model: 7545883108
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black
or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$1,998 w/ $400 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 16GB hard drive
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
Sony 43" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$598 w/ $150 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice search
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model no. XBR-43X800G
