Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker
$23 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • extra bass
  • handy strap
  • IPX5 water-resistant rating
  • measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
  • up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
  • Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Walmart Sony Electronics
