Walmart
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker
$17 $35
pickup at Walmart

It's $6 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $3.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Add the speaker to your cart to see this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Black
  • extra bass
  • handy strap
  • IPX5 water-resistant rating
  • measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
  • up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
  • Model: SRS-XB01/BLK
