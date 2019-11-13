Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Sony SBH24 Clip-Style Bluetooth Headset Transmitter/Receiver
$20 $55
free shipping

It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in Pink
  • makes any 3.5mm wired headphone wireless
  • metal clip
  • voice control via Siri or Google Assistant
  • includes earbuds
