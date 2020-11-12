New
Costco · 58 mins ago
Sony Playstation 5 Console Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition Bundle
$630 for members
free shipping

While this is basically list price (though technically you get a month of Playstation Now), this is one of the only places we could find that still had stock available to purchase, so snag one while you can! Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • Available for Costco members only.
Features
  • up to 120fps for compatible games
  • support for 120Hz output on 4K displays
  • supports 8K output
  • Tempest 3D AudioTech
  • haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
  • 8-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 up to 3.5GHz CPU
  • AMD Radeon RDNA 2 up to 2.23GHz GPU
  • 16GB GDDR6 and 825GB SSD
  • extra DualSense Wireless Controller ($69.99 value)
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition ($69.99 value)
  • 1-month PlayStation Now Membership
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Consoles Costco Sony Electronics
PlayStation Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
brendamckinney
Already out of stock.
3 min ago
Frylock
argh
32 min ago