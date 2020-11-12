While this is basically list price (though technically you get a month of Playstation Now), this is one of the only places we could find that still had stock available to purchase, so snag one while you can! Buy Now at Costco
- Available for Costco members only.
- up to 120fps for compatible games
- support for 120Hz output on 4K displays
- supports 8K output
- Tempest 3D AudioTech
- haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
- 8-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 up to 3.5GHz CPU
- AMD Radeon RDNA 2 up to 2.23GHz GPU
- 16GB GDDR6 and 825GB SSD
- extra DualSense Wireless Controller ($69.99 value)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition ($69.99 value)
- 1-month PlayStation Now Membership
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a $60 savings off the list price. Buy Now at GameStop
- Make sure "Refurbished" is selected to see this price.
Apply coupon code "5771020" to save a total of $32. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 105 classic and new games built-In
- 2 wired controllers
- includes AC adapter
This is the lowest price we've seen for this special edition console that flew off the shelves earlier this year. (We've typically seen it bundled with other items at a higher cost.) Plus, you'll save a buck compared to other stores. Buy Now at GameStop
Includes over 500 items, with brands such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $4, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- No warranty information is provided.
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
It's $20 under our mention from August and you'd pay the same price for the tablet alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Round or Elongated.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
It's a savings of $50 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 12GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows OS
- Model: i3593-5081BLK-PUS
That's a $30 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: KD65X750H
- UPC: 027242919969
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- up to 15 hours of battery life
- hands-free calling and voice assistant compatible
- Model: WI-C310/L
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Redtag Camera via Newegg.
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
- UPC: 027242919976
Sign In or Register