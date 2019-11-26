Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Sony PlayStation VR Blood & Truth / Everybody's Golf Bundle
$230 $249
free shipping

That's $20 under our June mention and $20 under most retailers' Black Friday pricing. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops to $229.99 in cart.
  • Sold by AntOnline via eBay.
  • includes the PlayStation VR headset, camera, 2 Move controllers, Blood & Truth for PS4, and download of Everybody’s Golf VR for PS4
  • headset features 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) OLED display with up to 120fps & 3D audio
  • camera features dual 1280x800 wide-angle lenses with 3D depth-sensing technology, a 4-channel microphone array, facial recognition, & voice control
  • Model: 3004150
