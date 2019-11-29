Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Sony PlayStation VR Blood & Truth / Everybody's Golf Bundle
$200 $250
free shipping

That's $50 under most retailers' Black Friday pricing and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by AntOnline via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "THANKS20" to get this discount.
Features
  • includes the PlayStation VR headset, camera, 2 Move controllers, Blood & Truth for PS4, and download of Everybody’s Golf VR for PS4
  • headset features 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) OLED display with up to 120fps & 3D audio
  • camera features dual 1280x800 wide-angle lenses with 3D depth-sensing technology, a 4-channel microphone array, facial recognition, & voice control
  • Model: 3004150
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "THANKS20"
  • Expires in 4 hr
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Consoles Rakuten Sony Electronics
PlayStation Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register