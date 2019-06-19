New
$34 $40
digital delivery
Ending today, AntOnline via Rakuten offers downloads of a PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscription for $39.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $33.99. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $6.) Buy Now
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership
free w/ Twitch Prime
That's a yearly savings of $20
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for free. (Click "Claim Now" to initially get three months; once you've had an active Twitch Prime for 60 days, you can then claim another nine months.) That's a savings of $20 off the yearly price. Nintendo Switch Online includes online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits. Some exclusions apply.
Note: After your 12 months, you'll automatically be billed for another year at the regular price unless you cancel the membership.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair
$85 $90
free shipping
Homall Direct via Amazon offers the Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair in Black/White for $89.88. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $85.39. With free shipping, that's $1 under our April mention, $258 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adjustable lumbar support
- full swivel
- height adjustment
Amazon · 1 day ago
Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair
$85 $200
free shipping
Homall Direct via Amazon offers the Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair in Black/White for $89.88. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $85.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $115 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adjustable lumbar support
- full swivel
- height adjustment
Amazon · 3 mos ago
EcooPro Over-Ear Stereo Gaming Headset
$17
free shipping
That's $12 off and the best deal we could find
Ecoo via Amazon offers the EcooPro Over-Ear Stereo Gaming Headset for $28.77. Coupon code "2D5HTC8N" drops the price to $17.26. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. It features 40mm magnetic neodymium drivers, noise isolation, LED lights, and an over 7-foot cable.
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.)
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Edition Console
$30 $60
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $30 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- Multiple stores match this price
Dell Home · 3 hrs ago
Sony Bravia 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,598 w/ $400 Dell Gift Card $1,698
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $100 under our May mention and the best price we've seen for a new unopened one. (For further comparison, it's the best deal today by $294.) Buy Now
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- built-in Google Assistant (also compatible with Amazon Alexa)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR-65X900F
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Sony 43" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$598 w/ $150 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice search
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model no. XBR-43X800G
Dell Home · 4 hrs ago
Sony 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV
$1,298 w/ $350 Dell Gift Card $1,398
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $350 Dell Gift Card, for $1,298 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $350. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision & HDR 10
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR-55X950G
