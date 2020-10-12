That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge list price of $59.99.
Update: It's now $30.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hawana_digital via eBay
-
Published 10 hr ago
Verified 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Most retailers charge at least $310. Buy Now at Amazon
- on-wheel D-pad
- console buttons
- paddle shifters
- solid-steel shaft shifter
- hand-stitched leather construction
- Model: 941-000121
That's $30 off list and the best price we could find; you'll pay at least $8 more on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orzly Store via Amazon.
- carry case
- 2 tempered glass screen protectors
- 2 racing wheels
- 2 Joycon grips
- charge station
- comfort grip case
- playstand
- cartridge case
- earphones
- USB cable
- stylus
While this is price matched at other stores, it's a good option to snatch it up as a pre-order before it goes out of stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- 64GB storage
- No PC or console needed
- Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download)
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- 2 touch controllers
- charging cable
- power adapter
- glasses spacer
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $77 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to take an extra 20% off already-discounted Dyson items, including vacuums, fans, hair dryers, and more. Best of all, the coupon doesn't require a minimum order amount. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $100.
Clip the coupon on the product page to get these deals. You'll see savings of at least $81 off list. Shop Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Full Array LED backlighting
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Android OS smart TV (with access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
Save on headphones, receivers, soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers. Prices start at $18 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
Sign In or Register