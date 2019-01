$53.99

free shipping

ANT Online via eBay offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console forwith. ( B&H Photo Video has it for the same.) That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find, excluding the mentions below. (It's the best deal today by $6.) It includes 20 bundled games, two controllers, and an HDMI cable.A couple of close prices: NextWarehouse has it for $54.90 with free shipping and Walmart has it for $54.99, also with free shipping.: B&H Photo Video now offers it forwith