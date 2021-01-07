New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Sony PlayStation 5 Consoles and Bundles at Best Buy
from $500
free shipping

While these consoles and bundles may be sitting at list price, they've been increasingly difficult to get your hands on since they first launched, so it's worth trying to snag one now while you can. Best Buy has been implementing a queue system in attempt to combat bot buyers, so you may have to wait in-cart for a while to complete your purchase. Shop Now at Best Buy

↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Consoles Best Buy Sony Electronics
PlayStation Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
pkpk523
as expected, all sold out across the board. glad they're implementing some anti-bot measures though. I've been seeing the new Xboxes in stock pretty regularly at this point, but since I'm only planning to get one or the other for the family, I'd still much rather get a PS5 before son's birthday in March instead.
1 hr 20 min ago
Level1
Can't add to cart. Says they are requiring an additional step, but do not say what it is. Probably already sold out.
1 hr 21 min ago