Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Only On PlayStation Console Bundle w/ Extra Controller
$260 $331
free shipping

That's $31 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by antonline via eBay
  • Don't need the extra controller? It's available for $20 less then, as listed below.
Features
  • Includes console, two DualShock 4 wireless controllers, and complete editions of God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Consoles eBay Sony Electronics
PlayStation PlayStation 4 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register