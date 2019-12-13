Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Only On PlayStation Console Bundle
$240 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rush Hour Wholesaler via eBay.
Features
  • includes console, DualShock 4 wireless controller, and complete editions of God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Consoles eBay Sony Electronics
PlayStation PlayStation 4 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register