New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console
$280 w/ $42 Rakuten Points $300
free shipping

ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console for $279.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $41.85 in Rakuten Super Points. After the credit, it's the best price we've seen for it since Black Friday week last year; Amazon had a bundle offer with two games for $250 on Prime Day. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Consoles Rakuten Sony Electronics
PlayStation PlayStation 4 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register