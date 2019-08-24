Personalize your DealNews Experience
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console for $279.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $41.85 in Rakuten Super Points. After the credit, it's the best price we've seen for it since Black Friday week last year; Amazon had a bundle offer with two games for $250 on Prime Day. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $334 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $5 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of Flashback Blast! Retro Gaming Systems to $6.50, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup as available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console bundled with NBA 2K19 for Xbox One and an extra Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $214.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $45 from another ANTOnline storefront. Buy Now
Microsoft Store offers its Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console in Robot White, bundled with an Xbox One Wireless Controller in Black or White, and a download of Madden NFL 20 for Xbox One, for $499 with free shipping. That's $56 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $199.99 with free shipping, that's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 under the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
