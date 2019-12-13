Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console w/ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
$299 $400
free shipping

That's a buck under our Thanksgiving day price, and the lowest outright price we've seen for this console new. (It's a current savings of $41.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • includes matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
