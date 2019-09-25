Personalize your DealNews Experience
A current low by $36 and the second lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $9 for most items. Buy Now at Walmart
That is the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $2 less in our April mention. Buy Now at eBay
That's now the lowest price we could find by a buck and the best deal we've seen for this highly-anticipated and newly-released replica console. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for the three items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find now by $42 and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $14 under our mention from last October.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $79 off list and $47 less than you'd pay from Timex direct. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $49 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $332 under the list price when new and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $169.99. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
