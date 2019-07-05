New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
$314 $400
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $314.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $60.) Buy Now
- upgraded AMD Polaris GPU
- up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Nintendo Switch Console
$255 $300
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Cons for $299.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $254.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $44. (It's also within a buck of the best outright price we've seen.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Refurb LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
- includes window installation kit with hose
- 2-speed fan
- digital LED electronic touch controls
- 24-hour on/off timer
- remote control
- Model: LP0818WNR
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black
or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Newegg · 3 hrs ago
Sony 85" 4K Ultra HDR LED Smart TV
$3,199 $4,498
free shipping
NeweggFlash offers the Sony 85" Bravia 4K Ultra HDR LED Smart TV for $3,199 with free shipping. That's $500 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $799. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- active HDR with support for HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 19 hrs ago
Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker
$23 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Wireless Speaker in Black or Blue for an in-cart price of $22.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $34.99 or more. Buy Now
- extra bass
- handy strap
- IPX5 water-resistant rating
- measures 4.2" x 6.4" x 2.55"
- up to 6 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: SRSXB01/BMC4
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$1,998 w/ $400 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find by $300 today. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 16GB hard drive
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- 3 x USB ports, 4 x HDMI ports
