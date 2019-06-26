New
Ending today, ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $314.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $66.) Buy Now
- upgraded AMD Polaris GPU
- up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Nintendo Switch Console
$255 $300
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Cons for $299.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $254.96. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $44. (It's also within a buck of the best outright price we've seen.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Nintendo Switch Console w/ 12-Month Online Membership
$268 $315
free shipping
SNG Trading via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Cons and a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for $314.95. Coupon code "SNG47" cuts it to $267.71. With free shipping, that's $2 under the lowest price we could find for the console alone, but most stores are charging around $300 for it. (We saw the Switch for $13 less last week.) Buy Now
Tips
- Nintendo Switch Online includes online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits.
- You must be logged in to use the coupon code (signup is free)
eBay · 3 wks ago
Refurb New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console
$120
free shipping
$89 less than buying a new unit
Nintendo via eBay offers the refurbished New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console in Black or Galaxy for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $34 under our mention of a new unit from last June and $89 less than the best deal for a new unit today. It features Amiibo support and is compatible with all Nintendo DS games.
Note: A 1-year Nintendo warranty is included.
Dell Home · 21 hrs ago
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Limited Edition Console Bundle
$250 $300
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Limited Edition Console Bundle for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50, excluding the below mention. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges about the same with free shipping.
Features
- Xbox One S 1TB console in Gradient Purple with matching wireless controller
- download of the free-to-play Fortnite Battle Royale mode
- Dark Vertex cosmetic set
- 2,000 V-bucks
- 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial
- 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription
- Model: 23C-00080
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$152 $179
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $178.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $152.12. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $48). Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$252 w/ $15 Rakuten Points $350
free shipping
Ending today, ATHQ via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black for $295.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $251.55. Plus, you'll bag $15.06 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $17 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal we could find now by $111.) Buy Now
Features
- Model: WH-1000XM3
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
Sony Bravia 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,598 w/ $400 Dell Gift Card $1,698
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $100 under our May mention and the best price we've seen for a new unopened one. (For further comparison, it's the best deal today by $294.) Buy Now
Tips
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- built-in Google Assistant (also compatible with Amazon Alexa)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR-65X900F
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Sony X900F 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,598 w/ $450 Dell Gift Card $2,998
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony X900F 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $450 Dell Gift Card for $2,598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $350, although most retailers charge at least $2,598 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR75X900F
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
Sony 43" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$598 w/ $150 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice search
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model no. XBR-43X800G
