Rakuten · 50 mins ago
$314 $400
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $314.49. With free shipping, that's $36 under our mention from three days ago (although that came with $60 gift card), the lowest outright price we've ever seen, and the best today by $36. Deal ends June 12 at 3 am ET. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- upgraded AMD Polaris GPU
- up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/12/2019
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Console
$30 $100
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Many stores match this discount.
Features
- 20 bundled games
- 2 controllers
- HDMI cable
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
$238 $280
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the open-box Xbox One X 1TB Console for $279.99. Coupon code "GC42" drops it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $141 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- It is new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
Features
- AMD 8-Core 2.3GHz Scorpion processor
- 6 Teraflop GPU
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console
$120
free shipping
$89 less than buying a new unit
Nintendo via eBay offers the refurbished New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console in Black or Galaxy for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $34 under our mention of a new unit from last June and $89 less than the best deal for a new unit today. It features Amiibo support and is compatible with all Nintendo DS games.
Note: A 1-year Nintendo warranty is included.
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Beijue Handheld Game Console
$18 $28
free shipping
Beijue Direct via Amazon offers its Beijue Handheld Game Console in several colors (Red pictured) for $27.98. Coupon code "ZF4OZY4F" drops the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $10 off and tied with our mention from three weeks as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 built-in puzzle games
- 3" screen
- built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 4 hours of playtime on a single charge
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Rakuten Coupon
15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 11. Shop Now
Tips
- A $60 maximum discount applies
- Limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Camera Bundle
$998
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by at least $83
BuyDig offers the Sony Alpha a7 II 24.3-Megapixel Digital Mirrorless Camera Bundle for $998 with free shipping. That's tied with our November mention of as similar bundle and at least $83 less than you could expect to pay for such a bundle elsewhere. (Most retailers charge this price for the camera and lens alone.) The bundle includes:
- Sony Alpha a7II Mirrorless Digital Camera Body
- Sony FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-I SD Memory Card
- 2 replacement camera batteries (3 included total)
- Deco Gear Camera Sling Backpack
- 12" Spider Compact Tripod & other accessories
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Sony 43" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$598 w/ $150 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice search
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model no. XBR-43X800G
