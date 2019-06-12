New
Rakuten · 50 mins ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console
$314 $400
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $314.49. With free shipping, that's $36 under our mention from three days ago (although that came with $60 gift card), the lowest outright price we've ever seen, and the best today by $36. Deal ends June 12 at 3 am ET. Buy Now
  • you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
  • upgraded AMD Polaris GPU
  • up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling
