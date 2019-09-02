Personalize your DealNews Experience
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $364.69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $309.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under last week's mention, the best outright price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $334 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $5 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of Flashback Blast! Retro Gaming Systems to $6.50, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup as available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer preorders of the Sega Genesis Mini Console for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and list price for this highly anticipated replica console. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console bundled with NBA 2K19 for Xbox One and an extra Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $214.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $45 from another ANTOnline storefront. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $58 under our July mention in a different color and $168 below the best price we could find for a new V6 Motorhead. (It's also the best price we've seen for the Pro version.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Sony 85" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $500 Dell Gift Card, for $2,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we've seen for a Sony 85" 4K HDR Smart TV. (It's the best deal for this model by $500.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for this 2018 model (low today by $201.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sony USB Stereo Turntable for an in-cart price of $78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
