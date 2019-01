Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $418. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to. (You must be signed in to your Rakuten account to use the code. Not a member? It's free to join .) With, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $32.Note: The above coupon can be used once per household.