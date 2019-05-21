Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black for $324. Coupon code "ALT49" cuts that to $274.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $55.) Buy Now
Features
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH-1000XM3