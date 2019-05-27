Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black for $317.64. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $269.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $4, although most stores charge around $350.) Buy Now
Features
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH-1000XM3