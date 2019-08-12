New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$263 w/ $39 in Rakuten Super Points $279
free shipping

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver or Black for $262.95. Plus, members bag $39.30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $55 today. (Most retailers charge $298 or more.) Buy Now

Features
  • Google Assistant
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH-1000XM3
Details
Headphones
