ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver or Black for $262.95. Plus, members bag $39.30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $55 today. (Most retailers charge $298 or more.) Buy Now
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "5UWL9QDV" drops that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $23 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "O72UZ9FZ" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
HiTrends via Amazon offers the HiTrends Noise Cancelling Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds in Black for $39.99. Coupon code "505CKHWF" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR OLED Ultra HD Android Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,998 with free shipping. Assuming you use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $400. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $350 Dell Gift Card, for $1,198 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a net $50 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $350. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and thanks to the gift card, is the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia X800G 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television, bundled with a $175 Dell gift card for $698 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $175. Buy Now
