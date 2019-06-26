New
Ending today, ATHQ via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black for $295.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $251.55. Plus, you'll bag $15.06 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $17 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal we could find now by $111.) Buy Now
Features
- Model: WH-1000XM3
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
Details
Comments
eBay · 3 days ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $60
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (White pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by $9, although most stores charge around $60. Buy Now
Features
- up to eight hours of audio playback
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Dacom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$19 $40
free shipping
Dacom Direct Store via Amazon offers its Dacom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "J9QY474E" to cut that to $19.39. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $21 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- up to 6 hours playtime per single charge
- charging case
Amazon · 3 days ago
Goswer Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$15 $39
free shipping
Goswer via Amazon offers Goswer Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $38.99. Clip the 12% off on-page coupon and apply code "WCBKMJT7" to cut the price to $14.81. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 3 hours of playback per charge
- Bluetooth connectivity
- IPX4 water-resistance
- charging case
- built-in mic
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$152 $179
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $178.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $152.12. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $48). Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
Sony Bravia 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,598 w/ $400 Dell Gift Card $1,698
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony Bravia 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $100 under our May mention and the best price we've seen for a new unopened one. (For further comparison, it's the best deal today by $294.) Buy Now
Tips
- The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- built-in Google Assistant (also compatible with Amazon Alexa)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR-65X900F
Dell Home · 21 hrs ago
Sony X900F 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$2,598 w/ $450 Dell Gift Card $2,998
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony X900F 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $450 Dell Gift Card for $2,598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $350, although most retailers charge at least $2,598 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to Netflix, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR75X900F
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
Sony 43" 4K HDR LED Smart TV
$598 w/ $150 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Sony 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $598 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- Android TV with built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
- voice search
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model no. XBR-43X800G
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
Sony 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV
$1,298 w/ $350 Dell Gift Card $1,398
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $350 Dell Gift Card, for $1,298 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $350. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision & HDR 10
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR-55X950G
