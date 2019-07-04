New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
  • Google Assistant
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH-1000XM3
  • Code "PRO15P"
  • Expires 7/4/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
