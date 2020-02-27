Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$230 $248
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "ALT18A" to get this discount.
  • Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback per full charge
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • active noise cancellation
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • Model: WH1000XM3
  • Expires 2/27/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
