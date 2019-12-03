Open Offer in New Tab
Pricewaiter · 1 hr ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$225 $350
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $53 today, although we did see them for $17 less last week as a Black Friday deal. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Tips
  • Select Make an Offer
  • Enter $225 as your price and click continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • 1.57" drivers
  • up to 40kHz frequency response
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • active noise cancellation
  • Model: WH-1000XM3
