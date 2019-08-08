New
Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$225 $350
free shipping

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • Google Assistant
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH1000XM3
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ALT15P"
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Sony Electronics
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register