New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$224 $263
free shipping

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver or Black for $262.95. Coupon code "PRO39" cuts that to $223.51. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen for a new one. (It's also the lowest price today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more.) Buy Now

Features
  • Google Assistant
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH-1000XM3
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PRO39"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Sony Electronics
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register