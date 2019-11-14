New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$221 $260
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $59 and the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Nationwide Distributor via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "NWD39" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in Silver or Black
  • Google Assistant
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback per full charge
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • Model: WH1000XM3
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "NWD39"
  • Expires 11/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Sony Electronics
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
DEL2484
Nationwide Distributor has bad reviews. Amazon currently offering refurbished for $230 with clickable coupon, and that's probably a safer bet.
38 min ago