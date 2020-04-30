Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 31 mins ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$220 $310
free shipping

It's the second best price we've seen for a new pair, $23 under our March mention, and a low by $80. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by 6ave via eBay.
Features
  • Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback per full charge
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • active noise cancellation
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • Model: WH1000XM3
