Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$208 $260
free shipping

That's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago, the lowest price we could find by $47, and the best deal we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Nationwide Distributor via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "THANKS20" to get this discount.
  • available in Silver or Black
  • 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
  • up to 30 hours of playback per full charge
  • HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
  • Google Assistant
  • Model: WH-1000XM3
  • Code "THANKS20"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
