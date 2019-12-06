Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Greentoe · 1 hr ago
Sony Master A9G 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$2,599 $3,298
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $699 – PCMag said it had "incredible picture with loads of useful features". Buy Now at Greentoe

Tips
  • Enter $2599 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
  • Android TV smart apps w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: XBR-65A9G
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Greentoe Sony Electronics
65" 4K OLED HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register