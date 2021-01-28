That's $11 less than the next best storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- frequency response: 10Hz to 20kHz
- 9.8-foot cord
You'd pay this price for the headphones alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
Most other stores charge at least $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 30mm neodymium driver
- up to 80 hours battery
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110NC
- UPC: 782941831638, 027242879362, 796594263791, 667562978712, 700115638913
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Savings Empire via eBay.
- swivel folding design
- NFC pairing
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: MDR-ZX220BT
Apply code "PAY20LESSCR" to get it less than half of what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- These are certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
Apply coupon code "HIO5S7CH" to save $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Reskt via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 2 headsets with built-in microphones
- charging case
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Coupon code "174121" drops it to $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 2W stereo speakers
- 3.5mm auxiliary line-in
- can run up to 10 hours on 4 AAA batteries
- charges iPod & iPhone
- remote commander
That's $302 off the list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 48.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution 4K UHD LCD display
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 60Hz refresh rate
- WiFi; Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in Chromecast w/ streaming apps
- 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB
- Model: XBR-49X800H
It's $150 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Abt
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- 60Hz refresh rate
- built-in Chromecast with smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB ports
- Model: XBR43X800H
That's $38 under what you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
