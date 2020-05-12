Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Sony KD65X750H 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$748 $1,000
free shipping

That;s $252 under the price that most major retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
  • Android TV with Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
