Focus Camera · 1 hr ago
Sony Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones w/ PhoneSuit Ultra 5,000mAh Battery
$128 $248
free shipping

That's $40 under what you'd pay for just the headphones. Buy Now at Focus Camera

Features
  • Up to 30 hours' battery life
  • Touch sensor controls
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
  • Battery can charge 2 devices at once.
  • Model: WH-XB900N
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
