That's $125 off list and about $14 less than buying the headphones and a similar case separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Focus Camera
That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.
Update: The price has increased to $27.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $53 today, although we did see them for $17 less last week as a Black Friday deal. Buy Now at Pricewaiter
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $9 under our November mention and is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
Save on headphones, earbuds, home audio, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of up to $32 and the best price we've ever seen. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $90 less than the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Focus Camera
That's the lowest price we could find by $199 and the best price we've seen on a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at Greentoe
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
It's tied as the best price we've seen and a low today by $255. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the $6.72 in Rakuten points, it's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten
