eBay · 1 hr ago
Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones
$24 $28
free shipping

That's $4 under last week's mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $26 today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet, with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
Features
  • microphone for hands-free calling
  • 30mm drivers
  • NFC pairing
  • up to 30 hours of battery life
  • Model: MDRXB650BT/B
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Published 1 hr ago
