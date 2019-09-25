Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Rakuten
Cellfeee via eBay offers the open-box Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.04. Buy Now at Banggood
That's $140 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $11 and the best we've seen for a selection this large. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $2 under our April mention.) Buy Now at eBay
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $79 off list and $47 less than you'd pay from Timex direct. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $49 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $332 under the list price when new and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $169.99. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
