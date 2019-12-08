Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body w/ Accessory Bundle
$798 $1,198
free shipping

That's $200 less than what most retailers charge for the camera alone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Note: This bundle does not include a lens.
  • Includes Sony Alpha a6500 Camera Body, Camera Bag, 64GB SD card, and extra battery
  • Model: ILCE6500/B
  • Published 56 min ago
