That's at least $70 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens
- SanDisk Extreme 64GB SD card
- tabletop tripod
- carry bag
- 24.2MP
That's $300 off list price for the camera, plus $95 worth of extras. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- includes 64GB memory card, extra battery, battery charger, and camera bag
- 25.3 megapixels
- 5-axis sensor shift stabilization
- 4K video recording
- external microphone input
- tilting touchscreen LCD
Save $851 off list price. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- 4608x3072 maximum image resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum video resolution with 30fps maximum frame rate
- 3" LCD
- USB & HDMI
- 7 flash modes
- SDXC card support
- Model: D3100BODY
That's $300 off the list price and a fair deal considering you'll pay at least that much elsewhere with no accessories. It's $200 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This item is currently out of stock but more is on the way. Order at this price now to get the discount.
- XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens
- 24.2MP APS-C format CMOS sensor
- accessories include a Sandisk Extreme 64GB SD card and carry bag
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- auto zoom
- built-in WiFi
- Model: SX610 HS
It's $50 less than what you's pay for just the camera elsewhere. Buy Now at GoPro
- 1-Year Subscription to GoPro adds to cart for $49.99 (included in final price).
- front LCD screen w/ live preview
- built-in mounting
- 1080p live streaming
- voice control
- Model: CHDHX-901
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's a savings of $340. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Class 10 speed
- 100 MB/s read speeds
- waterproof, shockproof, and protected against X-rays
- Model: SDSQUNC-064G-AN6IA
That's a $70 drop in two weeks, a $30 low today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: KD65X750H
- UPC: 027242919969
That's $50 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
- UPC: 027242919976
That's tied with our mention from last November, $32 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system
- Five 1/4" foamed-mica cellular reinforced woofers
- Polyester main tweeter 3/4"
- Sony Super Tweeter
- Sound reproduction to 50kHz
- Model: SSCS5
Add them to your cart to see the $38.71 price. Most stores charge $58 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 35-hours playback
- voice-assistant compatible
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH510
