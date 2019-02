3" tiltable LCD

24.3MP APS-C Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor

1920x1080 (1080p) recording

f/3.5 - 5.6 max aperture

built-in WiFi and smartphone connectivity

Buzztronics via eBay offers the Sony Alpha a6000 24.3-Megapixel Digital Mirrorless Camera with Sony 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 Retractable Lens forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $169. (We saw an open-box model for $30 less last week. Features include: